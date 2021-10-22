Alien Metals Share Price Continues Rise— Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Alien Metals (LON: UFO), a global minerals exploration and development firm, announced the appointment of Jonathan Battershill as a Non-Executive Director on Friday.

Battershill is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Anglesey Mining, Non-Executive Chairman of Black Dragon Gold Corporation, and Non-Executive Director of Silver Mines Limited, all listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the appointment, Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director of Alien Metals, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Jo to the Board as we know his experience and knowledge will add significantly to the company and the projects. He has been working in an advisory capacity over the last few months so we already appreciate the potential he adds to the board.”

In 1995, Battershill earned a geology degree from Camborne School of Mines. Throughout his 25-year career, he has worked in global mining, business development, and finance. He has held operational and business development positions with WMC Resources and has extensive stockbroking and banking expertise with Hartleys, Citigroup, UBS, and Canaccord. In addition, he was named Australia's number one mining analyst for six years while working at UBS.

Battershill previously led a private consultancy and advisory firm in the natural resources industry, where he assisted public and private companies on strategy, M&A, and capital raising deals totaling more than $300 million.

“With his geologist career, followed by his corporate and business experience, he brings a great combination to the team and I am really looking forward to working with him going forward and having his experience to support the growth of Alien,” added Brodie Good.

Following the appointment, Alien Metals' share price has made gains of over 9%, climbing to 0.958p per share. It increases the company's 1-week gains to over 32%. News from Alien Metals earlier in the week saw its shares rise after a scoping study has delivered a compelling development case for the Hancock Iron Ore Project.

