Bidstack Share Price Edges Higher after Launching New In-Menu Ad Format

Bidstack (LON: BIDS) shares have been given a small lift Monday after the company revealed it has launched a new ad format for brands with its unique ‘in-menu' offering.

Bidstack shares are currently trading at 2.03p, up 1%.

The native in-game advertising group said the mobile format provides “clickable display banners that allow brands to deliver integrated ads into game menus, user interfaces and loading screens.”

In addition, the ads can be placed by advertisers on a programmatic basis and build a viewable and interactive touchpoint for brands attempting to connect with the gaming audience.

“The new ad format respects the gaming experience by putting players in control of the interaction,” stated the company.

Game developers utilising in-menu ads can run integrated campaigns across two separate locations within the game with Bidstack. In addition, they will be able to run ads in the gameplay with clickable, interactive ads in menus, loading screens, and other user interfaces. As a result, Bidstack said it would provide a new revenue stream for game developers.

Several games publishers within Bidstack's portfolio have already signed up and integrated the in-menu SDK, including Motionlab Interactive. The first campaigns are expected to run in the coming weeks.

Bidstack believes the development signals a notable achievement in implementing its development strategy.

James Draper, CEO of Bidstack, said: “I believe the launch of our in-menu ad format is a material step change in how Bidstack is able to generate cash by having “always-on” open marketplace revenues for the first time.

“The work our publisher acquisition and technology teams have put into this launch has meant we already have multiple game studios signed-up to this new monetisation product.

“We expect to be able to announce the release of other ad formats in the near future which we expect will further add to the significant growth in intrinsic in-game advertising revenues we are currently experiencing.”

