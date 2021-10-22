Cora Gold Share Price Gains After Final Drill Results from Sanankoro Gold Project

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Cora Gold (LON: CORA) shares are rising during the London morning session after releasing the final set of drill results from its largest-ever +40,000m drill campaign at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Southern Mali.

Cora Gold's share price has risen 2.59% to 13.85p so far on Monday. Earlier this week its stock gained over 9% before closing down on the day after it reported the final drill results from its drilling campaign at the Selin deposit within the larger Sanakoro project.

“The drill results have continued to be extremely encouraging throughout the campaign with high-grade results in generally shallow oxide ore,” said Cora.

The company added that an updated mineral resource estimate is expected in the coming weeks.

The final set of drilling results from the Zone B deposit included 17m at 17.13 grams per ton of gold from 89m, 19m at 6.14 grams per ton from 59m, 22m at 3.28 grams per ton from 88m.

Bert Monro, CEO of Cora, commented: “This drill campaign has delivered consistently positive results and this last set of samples means that we finish on a high note, reporting some of our best drill hole results to date. 17m @ 17.13 g/t Au and 19m @ 6.14 g/t Au are not only two further excellent drill holes in isolation, but in the context of our full campaign we have had 15 holes of +100 gramme metre which is a fantastic achievement for the exploration team on the ground.”

Monro continued by stating that “the next steps for the company is the delivery of an updated MRE over the coming weeks.”

Should you invest in Cora Gold shares?

Cora Gold shares are traded on the London stock exchange's AIM market (the alternative investment market), which is the submarket specifically for smaller companies. AIM stocks are attractive to investors as they have tax advantages and smaller companies have the potential to benefit from rapid growth. But are CORA shares the best buy? Our stock market analysts regularly review the market and share their picks for high growth companies