Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

AIM-quoted Elixirr International (LON: ELIX) has seen its shares rise Monday after reporting unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June.

Elixirr reported a strong rise in pretax profit, coming in at £6.4 million for H1, representing a 145% rise from the £2.6 million reported in the first half of 2020.

Revenue increased 77% from £13.5 million last year to £24 million in the first half of 2021. The company said it reported record revenue in five of the first six months of 2021.

The consultancy firm upgraded its full-year expectations due to a strong pipeline for the remainder of the year. Revenue is now expected to be between 47 million and £50 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the 30-32% range.

Stephen Newton, CEO of Elixirr International, said: “The progress across all four pillars of our growth strategy has been fantastic in the first half of the year with a particular highlight being our US growth, which is a key market for our business, and I'm delighted with the developments over H1 21.

“Our inorganic growth has also been immensely successful as we have continued to prove the significance of our unique House of Brands model, which continues to be value enhancing across the entire spectrum of our business.”

On Monday, the company's shares are one of the biggest movers in London, up 26.94% at 665p, adding to its 98.35% year-to-date gains.

Should you invest in Elixirr International shares?

