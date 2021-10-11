Oracle Power (ORCP) Share Price Surges On Green Hydrogen Co-Operation Agreement with PowerChina

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Oracle Power (LON: ORCP) investors will be pleased with the company's share price performance on Monday morning after it jumped over 6% following news of a green hydrogen co-operation agreement with PowerChina International Group.

The two companies have signed a non-exclusive co-operation agreement to develop a green hydrogen production facility in Pakistan.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen generated from renewable sources. Oracle claims it is one of the most “important energy sources to support the transition to a carbon-neutral future.”

PowerChina is a Chinese state-owned enterprise. It is currently working on a technical pre-feasibility study for the project.

The facility in Pakistan is being targeted to produce hydrogen with electrolysers powered by photovoltaics.

The companies are targeting a 400MW capacity hydrogen plant, with planned hydrogen production of approximately 150,000 kg per day.

The Pakistan Government is yet to approve the plant, as it is reviewing proposals from international investors. However, it has a dedicated team examining the potential options and strategies.

Naheed Memon, CEO of Oracle, commented: “I am delighted to announce our agreement with PowerChina as we explore options of jointly developing a green hydrogen facility in Pakistan, which would represent the first production facility of its kind in the country and could support multiple industries including steel and fertiliser production, power generation, shipping and the aviation industry.

“Green hydrogen is already high on the agenda for many countries, including India and many of the Gulf nations, however this agreement would make Oracle a first mover in Pakistan, a jurisdiction which has abundant renewable resource and land available.”

Oracle Power's share price is up 16.39% at 0.39p so far on Monday morning after initially rising to a high of 0.4p at the open.

Should you invest in Oracle Power shares?

Oracle Power shares are traded on the London stock exchange's AIM market (the alternative investment market), which is the submarket specifically for smaller companies. AIM stocks are attractive to investors as they have tax advantages and smaller companies have the potential to benefit from rapid growth. But are ORCP shares the best buy? Our stock market analysts regularly review the market and share their picks for high growth companies