Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are edging higher premarket on the back of an announcement that it is launching a plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage in Canada.

The plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links in marks Beyond Meat’s entry into the Canadian retail breakfast category, with the product being sold in major retailers across the country.

“We are thrilled to increase our better-for-you plant-based offerings in Canada with the debut of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links,” said Heena Verma, Marketing Director for Canada, Beyond Meat.

“With the launch of our first retail breakfast product, we’re enabling Canadians to enjoy Beyond Meat products any time of day, satiating the growing appetite for plant-based protein in the country,” added Verma.

It is the second announcement from the company regarding product launches this week.

On Monday, the US-based plant protein firm announced the launch of its Beyond Chicken Tenders in the US. Its shares closed 3.36% higher following the announcement. However, it erased those gains on Tuesday, closing over 5% lower.

So far on Wednesday, Beyond Meat shares are up 1.04% at $108.48.

Should You Invest in Beyond Meat Shares?

