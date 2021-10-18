Mobile Streams Share Price Reacts to Launch of LiveScores in Brazil

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Mobile Streams (LON: MOS) shares spiked before falling on Monday after the company announced it will, in partnership with Quanta Media Group, be launching its LiveScores service in Brazil.

According to the company, the service, which has recently seen success in Mexico, will go live in early November.

Andrew Deeks, CEO of Quanta Media, said: “Following on of from successful Mexican and Argentinean launches we are delighted to be partnering with MOS again to launch in Brazil which has a huge addressable audience. We see this as a significant revenue opportunity.”

Income is anticipated to be generated for MOS through an affiliate revenue share agreement with Quanta.

Just as it has been doing in Mexico and Argentina, the service will utilise Quanta content and the Streams delivery platform.

Nigel Burton, Non-Executive Director of MOS, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Quanta into the Brazilian market. The combination of our Streams delivery platform and the Quanta content is already delivering great results in Mexico and Argentina, and we look forward to continuing this in Brazil.”

Mobile Streams shares shot to a high of 0.65p following the news. However, they are now down 0.48% at 0.582p.

