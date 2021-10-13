Mobile Streams Share Price Increases After Rapid Subscriber Growth in Mexico

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Mobile content and data intelligence company Mobile Streams (LON: MOS) has seen its shares edge higher on Wednesday after it said its LiveScores service in Mexico has acquired more than 10,000 subscribers.

The service, launched at the start of August, has passed the milestone in two and a half months, six months earlier than the company had internally anticipated.

As a result, the fast pace of growth along with constant exceeding of subscriber targets has seen Mobile Streams state that it is likely to exceed its initial published forecast of the service delivering at least $1.5 million in revenue over 3 years which was based on approximately 3,000 subscribers in October rising to 95,000 over 3 years.

The company said it will update its forecast soon.

Elsewhere, the AIM-listed firm is in advanced discussions regarding launching the LiveScores service in several additional markets.

Nigel Burton, Non-Executive Director of MOS, said: “Acquiring over 10,000 subscribers so quickly in Mexico is a great achievement for the whole team and I am delighted with our progress to date. As we expand into new markets and revive old ones, I very much look forward to seeing this growth continue into the future.”

Mobile Streams shares have jumped 9.61% to 0.625p on the news, adding to its over 150% year-to-date gains.

