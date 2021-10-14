MyCelX Technologies Share Price Rises on Middle East Contract Win

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Shares of clean water and air technology company MyCelX Technologies (LON: MYX) are gaining Thursday following the announcement that it has won a contract in the Middle East.

The deal is the second ‘significant' contract it has won in the region this year.

Not including this one, the company has won 4 contracts for the year to date. MyCelX believes it is representative of an improving market and its product suite.

MyCelX, which has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 10 years, said it is providing a clean water solution to a global blue-chip company.

The revenues for this contract of approximately $1million will primarily fall in the 2022 financial year.

“This is a real testament to the hard work and dedication shown by our team in the Middle East as well as the enduring relationships that they have with our customers,” said Connie Mixon, CEO of MyCelX Technologies.

Shares of the company are up over 11.7% at 38p following the news.

