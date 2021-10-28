Supply@Me Capital Share Price Rallied 8.3% After Appointing a New Chairman

Simon has over six years of professional trading experience across FX, commodities and equities. He has a strong passion for financial markets and is particularly focused on price action trading

Supply@Me Capital PLC (LON: SYME) share price rallied 8.33% after announcing the appointment of Jim Coyle as its new non-executive Chairman.

Investors reacted positively to the news, given that Coyle is a veteran within the banking industry and has worked with some of the UK’s largest banks.

Jim Coyle has had a 30-year career in the banking sector, having served as the Financial Controller at Lloyds Banking Group and is currently an Audit Chair and Non-Executive Director at HSBC UK Bank and M&S Bank.

SYME shares have fallen 56.52% since January as investor excitement about the inventory monetisation company cooled off. Still, the company has been busy growing its operations via partnerships and recently completed a new £7 million loan facility.

Some analysts with significant followings have cast doubt on supply@Me Capital’s operations, saying it is likely to fail since its business model is unsustainable, which has dampened investor sentiment towards the company.

However, only time will tell whether SYME’s business model shall pay off over the long term. The company recently reported that its H1 2021 loss had narrowed to £1.9 million compared to last year’s £2.8 million loss, yet its shares barely moved.

Supply@Me Capital has a long road ahead as it strives to become a profitable company and prove the naysayers wrong over the long term.

Having followed the company closely for a while now, I’m willing to bet on its long-term success, but the path ahead does not seem rosy at the moment.

Alessandro Zamboni, Supply@Me’s CEO, said: “He brings vast experience and an exceptional track record gained at some of the UK's largest financial institutions. His counsel, expertise and network of contacts will be invaluable as we embark on an exciting new stage in Supply@ME's growth.”

Supply@Me Capital share price rallied 8.33% to trade at 0.26p, rising from Wednesday’s closing price of 0.24p.

Should you invest in Supply@Me Capital shares?

