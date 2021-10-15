Delta Airlines Stock Price Creeps Up with New Panama Flight Routes 

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

The stock price of Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) crept up just over 1% in the early hours of Friday trading; currently trading around the $41.65 zone after a significant drop-off last week.

Delta Airlines announced today that it will be expanding its flight routes, with a specific focus on increasing travel to Panama. The new flights to Panama City, Panama will be non-stop, flying from Los Angeles, Orlando, and New York-JFK. In total, Delta will be offering 13 weekly flights between major US cities and Panama, capitalizing on the tropical spoils of Panama for the further diversification of tourist destinations.

Luciano Macagno, Managing Director of Latin America, Caribbean and South Florida operations, stated: “From its breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture to its competitive economy in Latin America, Panama is a highly sought destination for business and leisure travelers alike”.

Adding: “With our new direct flights from our L.A. and JFK hubs that offer significant U.S. connectivity, as well as the demand from the local Orlando community, we're looking forward to introducing Delta's signature hospitality and exceptional onboard experience to more customers planning their next trip.”

Like the majority of airlines or travel-based companies, Delta had a tough time during the pandemic, seeing a price drop of over 50% following the global lockdowns, slowly recovering as we ease back to normality. DAL stock is trading at around the $41.60 mark – still retaining daily gains of just over 1%.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest In Delta Airlines Shares?

Travel stocks, including Delta Airlines shares, have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. Hotels, airlines, cruises, and car rental companies have all been affected, but could now be a good time to buy travel stocks at a discount? Are DAL shares included on our list of the best travel stocks to buy? Here's what our analyst had to say on the issue…