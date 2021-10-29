EasyJet Price Target Lowered at Deutsche Bank — Analyst PT Changes

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Here are analysts' ratings and price target changes on some of the top London-listed stocks…

Deutsche Bank analyst Jaime Rowbotham decreased the price target on easyJet to 720p from 750p and retained a Buy rating on the shares.

Iain Pearce at Credit Suisse lowered the firm's price target on Lancashire to 760p from 858p, keeping an Outperform rating.

Another Credit Suisse analyst, Joseph Barnet-Lamb, raised the bank's price target on Just Eat Takeaway to 9,300p from 9,000p. Barnet-Lamb kept an Outperform rating on the shares.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alain Gabriel reduced the firm's price target on Rio Tinto to 4,750p from 5,010p, maintaining an Equal Weight rating.

JPMorgan's Akhil Dattani reduced the price target on Vodafone to 160p from 165p and maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

Alexander Mees, another analyst at JPMorgan, boosted the bank's price target on Homeserve to 1,187p from 1,177p, maintaining an Overweight rating.

Dominic O'Kane, also of JPMorgan, dropped the price target on Fresnillo shares to 900p from 950p and reiterated a Neutral rating.

Barclays analyst Emmanuel Papadakis increased the price target on GlaxoSmithKline to 1,400p from 1,350p. They currently have an Underweight rating on the shares.

