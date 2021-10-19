Energous Stock surges on FCC approval for cutting-edge ‘over-air’ wireless charging

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

The stock price of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) soared in Tuesday’s premarket trading, reaching gains of just under 35%. The wireless charging innovators have flipped the switch this morning thanks to technology approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Arguably one of the most revolutionary modern technologies to hit the IoT space, WattUp by Energous is pivoting the way that we interact with wireless technology, by offering over-the-air charging – meaning power can be transferred from any distance.

Today should certainly be a celebration for the innovative company; after successfully receiving approval for its 900MHz 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter; meaning their dreams of long-distance charging are becoming much more tangible. The unlimited distance approval has also been widened to Europe, allowing Energous to capitalize on the full functionality of their new product while tapping into further market potential.

Cesar Johnston, acting CEO at Energous, stated:

“This FCC certification of our Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology marks the latest recognition of our efforts to further the regulatory pathway for far-field wireless power networks,”

Adding:

“Our WattUp active energy harvesting solution provides the U.S and European developers an approved wireless charging option when designing the power networks needed to cost-effectively and efficiently deploy IoT sensors, low-power CPUs, and other devices.”

One thing that this FCC approval brings is a degree of certainty that is often warming to investors. With this approval, Energous are one step closer to bringing WattUp to market, but a leap forward in transforming the way that we understand wireless technology. This isn’t to say Energous is in the clear, but they are making impressionable progress. The Energous stock price is remaining strong, holding the $2.58 mark in premarket trading.

Should You Invest in Energous Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now