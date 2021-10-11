Ezfill Holdings Stock Price Jumps Nearly 20% After Tripling Delivery Fleet

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ: EZFL) jumped nearly 20% in the dawning hours of Monday trading. The on-demand fueling company announced today that it would be tripling the size of its fuel truck delivery fleet – a huge step in expansion and exposure.

EzFill currently offers its on-demand, mobile fueling services throughout Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando – the company is now suited to a much more efficient model as well as increasing distance and availability by adding a further 33 fuel trucks to its delivery fleet. The trucks are expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022; the extra trucks will add a total of 400,000 gallons of fuel capacity every week.

Mike McConnell, CEO of Ezfill, has his heart set on expansion:

“We expect that the purchase of these 33 trucks, with delivery scheduled over the next two quarters, will enable us to expand our services throughout our home state of Florida and around the U.S.”

Adding…

“Fleet owners and consumers are continuing to reduce their reliance on traditional gas stations and turning to the convenience, cost-effectiveness, peace of mind and safety of mobile delivery to fuel their vehicles.”

Companies like Ezfill have a lot of room for growth. As consumers look to increase convenience, Ezfill will be waiting front and center. Currently recording gains of over 16% today, Ezfill price is currently marginally above the $4 mark.

Should You Invest in EzFill Shares?

