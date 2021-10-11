FuboTV Stock Edges Higher With the New Deal With AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

The FuboTV stock price continued to edge sideways today, entering into Monday market open; even in the midst of a landmark deal with sports provider AT&T.

The prominent live sports-dominated TV streaming platform has been trading more or less sideways for the majority of this year, aside from promising highs in February. This morning, it was announced that the platform has entered a carriage agreement with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain – viewing home of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Colorado Rockies. AT&T will now launch its games through FuboTV.

The new partnership bolsters FuboTV’s impressive offering, now at a huge 50,000 live sporting events annually, more than any other streaming platform, and compounding its recent agreement with Root Sports for Northwest coverage.

Ben Grad, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at FuboTV – made it clear of the importance of bringing important fixtures to devoted sporting fans:

“Today’s partnership agreement with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will bring sports fans streaming coverage of some of their favorite local teams – just in time for the NBA and NHL seasons. We’re thrilled to welcome another AT&T SportsNet RSN to fuboTV.”

Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Network concurs:

“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV…We know that fans in this region have been asking for more ways to get access to the Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Rockies and are particularly interested in streaming options. This deal now means that fans in all four of our regions now have access to stream their favorite teams with fuboTV.”

The market has reacted moderately to the news, with a 2.5% gain in price just moments after the weekly open. The price currently trades around $25.86, with plenty of potential for a further upside.

Should You Invest in FuboTV Shares?

