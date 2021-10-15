Helbiz Inc Stock Price CLosed 8% Higher Following Deal with National Football League

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

The stock price of Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) jumped over 14% in Thursday trading following an exciting move from Helbiz Media to enter a deal with the National Football League.

The deal with the NFL provides full rights for Helniz Media to broadcast current NFL content throughout their Italy-based streaming service. The move acts as a landmark deal, providing the sporting fans of Italy with an entirely new avenue of popular NFL.

The deal will involve the content delivery of NFL Gamedays along with a wide range of add-ons like Undiscovered and Timeline – replicating the US culture in all its glory.

The CEO of Helbiz Media, Matteo Mammi expresses his excitement for an Italy-based NFL platform:

“We are thrilled to work with the NFL to offer first-class content to our Helbiz Live customers…The NFL is one of the biggest sports properties on the planet and now fans from all over Italy will be able to enjoy its shows on Helbiz Live, all included in the current subscription.”

Investors have taken particularly kindly to the new deal, bearing in mind that the whole range of new content will be provided at no extra cost to existing subscribers. The deal acts as an important exposure of the sport and drives revenue diversification in possible emerging fan bases.

Helbiz stock closed Thursday's session at $11.12, retaining daily gains of over 8.59%.

Should You Invest in Helbiz Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now