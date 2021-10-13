Oncology Pharma (ONPH) Stock Price Edged 8.82% Higher Despite Lack of News Catalyst

Simon has over six years of professional trading experience across FX, commodities and equities. He has a strong passion for financial markets and is particularly focused on price action trading

Oncology Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: ONPH) stock price edged 8.82% despite the lack of news releases from the oncology company. The firm has not made any significant announcements for a long time now, leaving investors guessing its next move.

Therefore, we have to look at its portfolio companies for clues. To start with, Oncology Pharma’s portfolio companies include NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Sybleu Inc., Connect2Med and Regen.

The most visible business is NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, which has developed a novel drug delivery system targeting multiple types of cancers and other disorders.

Oncology Pharma has a worldwide licensing agreement with Sybleu Inc. for its Cancer therapy administered via intratumoral injection of a chemotherapeutic agent combined with a bioactive immunostimulatory agent.

The chemotherapeutic agent used is AQ4 & AQ4N, while the bioactive agent is made from TNF-alpha, GM-CSF, IL-4, IL-2, IL-12, IL-23, DNA, RNA, Nucleic Acids and CD-40 Ligand.

Neither of these two businesses has announced any new projects or partnerships that could generate revenues for Oncology Pharma.

The other two business units are Connect2Med, a social engagement and retention platform for clinical trials. Finally, Regen is a small molecule checkpoint NR2F6, an antigen-specific mRNA cellular cancer vaccine.

Today rally in Oncology Pharma stock is a good sign since the stock has been in a downtrend since June this year and is long overdue for a relief rally. However, we might need a solid fundamental release to drive the stock price higher.

*This is not investment advice.

Oncology Pharma stock price.

Oncology Pharma shares edged 8.82% higher to trade at $8.41, rising from Tuesday’s closing price of $7.74.

