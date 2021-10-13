Smart Global Holdings Stock Price Still Flying in the trail of Q4 Earnings

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

The stock price of Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) is continuing a powerful rally set off by promising quarterly earnings and revenue for fiscal Q4. The results proved to be better than initially thought and hence set the stock soaring immediately, hitting highs of 7.5% earlier today before continuing to reach levels of over 16% growth.

Smart global beat many of the analysts’ predictions, including the Street’s adjusted earnings prediction of $1.60 per share, coming out at $2.16 per share – also a hefty rise from the year-ago quarter.

Company revenue also saw a dramatic increase; jumping 57% year on year to a warming total of $467.7 million. For the Fiscal Year 2021, Smart Global reported a 34% jump in overall revenue. For Q1 2022, the company is expecting to hit revenue streams between $440 million and $480 million.

CEO of Smart Global, Mark Adams, is reassured about the approaching Fiscal year 2022, and what is in store for company growth:

“Fiscal 2021 has been a transformative year for SGH. We are proud of the team’s many accomplishments across each of our lines of business, Intelligent Platform Solutions, Memory Solutions, and LED solutions. As we enter fiscal 2022, we believe we have the right platform to continue to execute our growth and diversification strategy while increasing value for our stakeholders.”

The Smart Global stock price is currently pushing the $51 level, retaining overall gains of around 16.3%

Should You Invest in Smart Global Shares?

