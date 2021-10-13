Sono-Tek Stock Price Soars Over 20% Following Impressive Growth Report

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

The Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) stock price jumped 21% in price in the early hours of Wednesday trading – the price continues to edge upwards as momentum remains strong and investors relish the positive Q2 fiscal results.

Sono-Tek, global manufacturers of ultrasonic coating systems, created new annual highs today, soaring past March’s high of $4.89 and currently trading around the $5.45 mark. The sudden spike was a welcomed response to Sono-Tek’s second quarter and first-half financial results, released today.

Fiscal Q2 net sales were up 17% to a total of $4,070,000 year on year, spurred on by a sudden necessity for coating systems in rapid Covid-19 test kits. Gross profit was also up 28% again due to a higher level of sales, with a net income of $344,000 – an increase of 93%.

The second quarter of fiscal 2022 alluded to a high global customer base; with 62% of sales taking place outside of the US and Canada – a 24% increase on the year before – partially reliant on countries emerging from pandemic lockdowns prior to the US, and hence manufacturing returning to normal. If this wasn’t enough to nudge investors today, the Sono-Tek backlog reached a record high of $6,332,000 at an increase of 45%.

Sono-Tek stock has really taken off today, continuing to extend its gains whilst writing – now recording a 26% price leap.

Should You Invest in Sono-Tek Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now