UK Stock Analyst Ratings — Darktrace Shares Continue to Fall

Here are analysts' ratings on some of the top London-listed stocks…

Yesterday Darktrace shares plunged, and they have continued the decline today after broker Peel Hunt said the artificial intelligence cybersecurity company is worth only half its current value. Peel Hunt initiated coverage of Darktrace with a sell rating, setting a price target of 473p, representing a 50% downside from Friday’s close. Its shares are currently at 711.5p.

Elsewhere, Barclays analyst James Rowland Clark increased the price target on Entain to 2,600p from 2,200p and retained an Overweight rating on the shares.

Analyst Alastair Syme from Citi raised the price target on Royal Dutch Shell to 1,710p from 1,430p and kept a Neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley's Alain Gabriel decreased the firm's price target on Anglo American to 3,010p from 3,100p, maintaining an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Morgan Stanley analyst Jon Hocking raised the price target on St. James's Place to 1,705p from 1,635p, reiterating an Equal Weight rating.

JPMorgan analyst David Perry reduced the firm's price target on Wizz Air to 4,960p from 5,800p and maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan's Perry also lowered the price target on easyJet to 535p from 595p. However, Perry kept a Neutral rating on easyJet shares.

And finally, Credit Suisse analyst Mark Freshney raised the price target on Severn Trent to 2,520p from 2,310p, maintaining a Neutral rating.

