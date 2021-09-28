United Natural Foods Shares Rally 20.8% Amidst Low 4Q Earnings

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) is displaying strong market sentiment today, currently sitting at $45.90 following a 20.8% rise after defying analyst profit predictions.

Rising from a previous close of $37.97, United Natural Foods saw a rise in share price amidst a poor fourth-quarter fiscal report, thanks to the adjusted profit beating the expectations of analysts.

During Covid-19 and the panic of global lockdowns, UNFI witnessed a steep rise in demand to combat distribution shortages. As the market slowly returns to normality, demand has moderated – reflected in the recent fiscal report.

The food distributor logged earnings of 69 cents a share, falling from last year’s earnings of 89 cents. Similarly, UNFI recorded a net income reduction of $10 million, with the company noting a total of $43 million, down from $53 million the previous year.

However, in the face of damaging fiscal data, UNFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 a share, whilst analysts forecasted a significantly lower $0.80 a share – supporting the 20.8% rally that the market witnessed today.

As a large, wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods across North America; UNFI appears to be bouncing back following a post-pandemic earnings slip. With year-on-year growth, UNFI might be one to watch.

Should You Invest in United Natural Foods Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now