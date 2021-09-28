United Natural Foods Shares Rally 20.8% Amidst Low 4Q Earnings

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.
United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) is displaying strong market sentiment today, currently sitting at $45.90 following a 20.8% rise after defying analyst profit predictions.
Rising from a previous close of $37.97, United Natural Foods saw a rise in share price amidst a poor fourth-quarter fiscal report, thanks to the adjusted profit beating the expectations of analysts.
During Covid-19 and the panic of global lockdowns, UNFI witnessed a steep rise in demand to combat distribution shortages. As the market slowly returns to normality, demand has moderated – reflected in the recent fiscal report.
The food distributor logged earnings of 69 cents a share, falling from last year’s earnings of 89 cents. Similarly, UNFI recorded a net income reduction of $10 million, with the company noting a total of $43 million, down from $53 million the previous year.
However, in the face of damaging fiscal data, UNFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 a share, whilst analysts forecasted a significantly lower $0.80 a share – supporting the 20.8% rally that the market witnessed today.
As a large, wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods across North America; UNFI appears to be bouncing back following a post-pandemic earnings slip. With year-on-year growth, UNFI might be one to watch.
One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage . 75 % of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider . You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money .