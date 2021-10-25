Why the Creatd Stock Price Has Surged Over 100% in the Last Week

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTF) stock surged a further 67% in today’s premarket trading – extending a powerful end to last week with the signing of the prominent creator, Alexis LaRue. The latest news to spur Monday’s extended price jump is the NFT photos of Donald Trump that were released earlier today.

For those unaware, an NFT stands for non-fungible token e.g a one-off rarity that usually sparks an incredible amount of fuss within collector circles. Today’s release is just the second NFT drop by Creatd, offering a collection of three photographs of former President Donald Trump. The photos were dug up by Creatd founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer.

On offer from the OG gallery, the photos are priced as 240 ETH – including both the original and the print of the photo, all obviously fully authenticated by the OG curation team.

Created investors have seen total gains of nearly 140% in the last few days – demonstrating an incredible response to the famous NFT and further interest in the company’s future offerings. NFT’s are becoming the golden grails of modern collecting, and it isn’t going unnoticed.

Jeremy Frommer comments on the uniqueness of the offering:

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the Trump photographs are no exception. We have waited a long time to sell these priceless images which were captured decades before they took on the significance and symbolism they hold today.”

Creatd stock lost some momentum as the Monday market opened, retaining gains of 30%. CRTD is currently trading at the 5.40 mark, bouncing slightly off the 5.60 resistance zone.

