Here are the Latest London-Listed Stock Analyst Ratings

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Ahead of the Monday morning session, here are analysts' ratings on some of the top London-listed stocks…

RIO Tinto

Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher reduced the firm's price target on Rio Tinto to 4,200p from 4,900p, maintaining an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Bichard Hatch at Berenberg lowered the price target on Rio Tinto to 5,000p from 5,400p, keeping a Hold rating.

Rio Tinto's London-listed shares closed Friday's session at4,672.5p

Barclays

Berenberg analyst Peter Richardson increased the firm's price target on Barclays to 245p from 230p, reiterating a Buy rating.

Credit Suisse analyst Omar Keenan raised the bank's price target on Barclays to 235p from 230p and kept an Outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank's Robert Noble boosted the price target on Barclays to 250p from 240p. Noble kept a Buy rating on the bank's stock.

Barclay's London-listed shares closed Friday's session at 198.86p.

Other Stocks

Elsewhere, Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey increased the price target on Relx to 2,540p from 2,500p, keeping an Overweight rating.

Barclays analyst, Ivan Bokhmat, dropped the firm's price target on Lancashire to 787p from 871p, with an Overweight rating maintained on the shares.

Bokhmat also raised the price target on Hiscox to 1,009p from 1,001p without changing the current Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler dropped the price target on Just Eat Takeaway to 8,910p from 8,930p, reiterating an Overweight rating on the shares.

Another Barclays analyst, Julien Roch, kept an Underweight rating on Capital & Countless, increasing the price target to 155p from 140p.

Moving away from Barclays, Berenberg analyst Stuart Gordon raised the price target on Carnival to 1,600p from 1,400p, keeping the current Hold rating.

Mark Freshney at Credit Suisse raised the bank's price target on United Utilities to 1,030p from 980p and held a Neutral rating on the shares.

And finally, Deutsche Bank analyst Rhea Shah boosted the price target on St. James's Place to 1,800p from 1,770p with the current Buy rating.

Should You Invest in Rio Tinto Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now