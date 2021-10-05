Pelatro (PTRO) Share Price Rises Following Contract Win

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Telecom customer engagement hub software specialist Pelatro (LON: PTRO) has seen its shares rise Tuesday after it informed shareholders of a new contract.

Pelatro said its mViva platform has been chosen by a small southern European telecommunications company, which is part of a large European telecom group, for campaign management operations.

The contract is mainly recurring in nature and the company expects to gain about $600,000 in revenue over three years.

Commenting on the contract win, Subash Menon, Managing Director and CEO of Pelatro, said: “We are delighted to sign up this new customer in Europe. This should further strengthen our activities and presence in Europe, paving the way for more contracts in the region.”

At the start of September, Pelatro revealed it was seeing real momentum in the business, which underpins its ongoing and expanding operations.

Investors are starting to take notice after the Pelatro shares gained 11% in the past week, including over 2.6% today, trading at 43.1p.

