Totally (TLY) Share Price Gains After Securing Multiple Contract Extensions 

Totally (LON: TLY) shares are gaining Friday on news it has secured multiple contract extensions for the provision of Integrated Urgent Care services and Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) across London.

The healthcare provider said the contracts, which are valued at approximately £22m, have been awarded to Totally's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Vocare Limited and Greenbrook Healthcare Limited, which form Totally's Urgent Care Division.

The contracts have a duration of between 6 and 12 months and include the provision of integrated urgent care, including an extension awarded to Vocare until 1 June 2022, valued at around £9m.

They also include six urgent treatment centres for North West London CCG and extensions awarded to Vocare and Greenbrook until 31 March 2022, valued at about £12m.

Wendy Lawrence, CEO of Totally, said: “The NHS continues to be under significant pressure. The rise of the staycation in 2021 has given NHS services little respite over the summer months and waiting lists continue to grow as the public returns to healthcare settings to access medical care.

“Totally was established to support the NHS as demand driven by demographic and societal changes creates additional pressure. The need for this has never been greater.”

Totally's share price is sitting 3.36% above Thursday's close at 35.4p.

