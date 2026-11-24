Shares in chip maker Analog Devices fell sharply in US trading today after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results and gave first-quarter guidance, in the biggest one-day drop for the stock in six months.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI), the semiconductor maker, fell 13.4% to $328.00 by 2:30pm in London today, its largest daily fall in six months. The US session is still running, so the level reflects trading so far and may change before the day is out.

The fall leaves the shares 26.1% below their 52-week high. They remain 43% above their 52-week low and are up 22% so far this year.

Analog Devices shares against the past month’s trading, with today’s drop so far marked.

How unusual this is

Today’s fall is the largest of the 126 sessions that make up the past six months.

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Today’s move so far set against six months of daily changes in Analog Devices shares.

ADI.US 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

What was behind it

Analog Devices beat estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered mixed guidance for the current period. Earnings were $4.06 a share against forecasts of $3.89, and revenue was $4.37 billion against expectations of $4.32 billion.

The company guided first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.82 a share, which missed consensus, and revenue of $4.4 billion, plus or minus $150 million.

Analog Devices also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 a share, in line with the previous payout. It is payable on the 21st of December to holders on record on the 7th of December, the ex-dividend date.