Coats says footwear destocking has intensified, leaving its full-year profit margin below what the market expected. The shares are trading at their lowest level in six months.

Coats Group (LON: COA), the thread and footwear-components maker, cut its full-year profit outlook before the market opened today. The company said footwear destocking had become more pronounced, and its shares fell about 6.7% in afternoon trade.

The shares were 70p at 2.24pm, down 5p from yesterday’s 75p close and below the lowest level of the past six months. The previous low was an intraday 72p on Friday. At 70p they are about 18.6% below their 86p close on the 3rd of November.

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The 7am trading update covered 1 July to 31 October. Group revenue was flat on an organic basis, meaning excluding acquisitions and at constant currency. Apparel grew 3% while Footwear fell 7%. Reported Footwear revenue rose 51%, because the OrthoLite insole business Coats acquired had no revenue in the prior-year period.

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Management said destocking, where customers run down their own inventory instead of reordering, had become more pronounced in recent weeks because of problems at certain brands. It expects that to last through the rest of 2026 and expects second-half Footwear to be modestly below the first half. Extra Footwear cost savings are under way.

The company then reset its full-year targets:

As a Group we now expect to deliver around flat organic revenue for the full year with EBIT margins at or above 20%, below current market expectations. Coats Group plc

EBIT margin is operating profit as a share of revenue. The update gives no consensus figure, so the size of the shortfall is not stated.

Coats shares fell to a six-month low after the 24 November update.

There were offsets. Margin in the period was ahead of last year, helped by price increases, procurement and cost actions, and Coats still expects earnings per share to rise, partly on a lower tax rate. Free cash flow was strong and in line with expectations, with leverage, net debt as a multiple of annual earnings, about 2.0x at year end.

Full-year results are due on the 4th of March 2027, the next hard numbers on how far footwear destocking has dented profit.