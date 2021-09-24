new-recommended-broker-banner new-recommended-broker-banner
Avon Protection Shares Climb as the DLA Exercises Contract Extension

Updated: 24 Sep 2021
Avon Protection (LON: AVON)

Avon Protection (LON: AVON) said Friday that the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has exercised the first of the two one-year extension options under the DLA Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts body armor contract.

The exercise of the option extends the contract to 22 September 2022 and triggers a minimum order value for the option year of $19 million.

In addition, it triggers a further $3 million of contingent payment, payable to 3M under the terms of the acquisition of the Ceradyne ballistic protection business.

The total consideration payable to date is $7 million. Upon receipt of further orders over the minimum order value of $19 million, additional compensation will become payable, with the maximum total contingent consideration payable to 3M being $25 million.

Paul McDonald, CEO of Avon, said: “I am pleased with the progress the business has made since December to address the delays experienced in obtaining DLA ESAPI product approval.

“This contract extension demonstrates our ongoing position as a leading supplier of body armor to the U.S. armed forces, as well as underpinning our FY22 body armor revenue expectations.”

Avon Protection shares are up 8.48% at 2,092p so far on Friday.

