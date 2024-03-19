Dell Share Price (NYSE:DELL) Up 1.75% As Collaboration With Nvidia Intensifies

Dell Shares (NYSE:DELL) are up 1.75% so far today as an announcement was made that strengthens the partnership between DELL and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

In a company announcement it was said “Dell Technologies (DELL) is strengthening its collaboration with NVIDIA (NVDA) to help enterprises adopt AI technologies. By expanding the Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio, including with the new Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, organizations can accelerate integration of their data, AI tools and on-premises infrastructure to maximize their generative AI investments.”

Earlier this month, the Dell share price has seen its stock price reach unprecedented levels (touching $131.06) as the company capitalizes on the artificial intelligence (AI) industry's explosive growth. The technology giant is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge computational infrastructure necessary to power AI and machine learning (ML) applications, propelling its valuation to new highs amid increasing demand for high-performance servers.

Founded in 1984 by Michael Dell, the tech firm has transitioned from its humble beginnings as a small PC manufacturer into a prominent multinational corporation that spearheads innovation in digital solutions and infrastructure. This transformation has been marked by Dell's most recent strategic push into the rapidly expanding AI sector, which has set it apart from competitors and significantly enhanced its market position.

The market has responded positively to Dell's aggressive move into AI infrastructure, as evidenced by a recent surge in orders. The company reported receiving orders totalling $2.9 billion for its AI servers, marking a notable jump from $1.6 billion in the previous quarter. This surge in demand underlines the company's pivotal role in the AI industry's ecosystem and the growing reliance on its technology.

However, the path to fulfilling this burgeoning demand is not without its challenges. Dell's ability to scale up deliveries of AI servers is currently hampered by the limited availability of NVIDIA accelerators, an essential component for AI computing. This bottleneck underscores the broader market's pressures stemming from high demand for AI-related hardware.

Dell's achievements are part of a larger trend where tech firms like NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices are also making significant strides in server technology for AI. This broader industry expansion into AI infrastructure promises to continue shaping the competitive landscape and driving investment in technological advancements.

Analysts currently have Dell close to its' price target, but the street high of $140 is still some way off. Consensus of $116 is around 9% above current levels.

As AI technology continues to proliferate across various industries, Dell's strategic investments and innovation in server solutions position the company to remain at the competitive edge of this transformative era. Dell currently hold