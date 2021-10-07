Greatland Gold (GGP) Share Price Surges On Potential Study Results

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

London-listed mining development firm Greatland Gold (LON: GGP) shares are rallying Thursday after the company noted the announcement by its joint venture partner, Newcrest Limited, of the planned release of the pre-feasibility study results at the Havieron gold-copper deposit.

The results from the Havieron gold-copper deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia will be released on October 12, dependent on necessary approvals.

The last release from Greatland regarding the deposit was back in the second week of September with the company reporting excellent growth drilling results that continue to support the potential for resource expansion. There was also additional mineralisation identified below the Crescent Zone and in the Northern and Eastern Breccias.

The growth drilling results from that September release included

133m at 7 grams per ton of gold and 29.1m at 9.7 grams per ton of gold.

AIM-quoted Greatland Gold's share price closed down 0.53% on that day and is down 49% for the year-to-date.

However, its stock price has rallied 23% to 19.44p today in anticipation of the planned release of the pre-feasibility study results.

