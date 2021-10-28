Inspecs Share Price Gains as Strong Performance Continues

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

In a trading update released Thursday morning, Inspecs Group, the designer, manufacturer, and distributor of eyewear frames, gave a lift to shareholders.

The AIM-quoted company said that following its strong trading performance delivered in the first half of the year, it has continued into the third quarter.

Inspecs revealed that unaudited revenues for the 9 months to 30 September came in at $185m. The revenue for the six months to 30 June was $125.7m.

However, the company stated that it remains cautious of headwinds in the fourth quarter as COVID-19 continues to impact the global supply chain.

“The Group remains confident in its full year outlook and notes the 2022 order book is in line with management's expectations,” said Inspecs.

The news has seen Inspecs' stock price climb 2.3% to 400p per share. For 2021 it is up over 20%, while in the last 12 months, it has gained just shy of 125%.

Should you invest in Inspecs Group shares?

