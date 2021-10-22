Kanabo Group Share Price Reacts to H1 Loss

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.
Kanabo Group's (LON: KNB) share price has reacted Friday to its H1 report that saw the company record a loss during the period ended June 30 2021.
Kanabo reported a pretax loss of £2.4 million compared to a loss of £344,000 during H! 2020. However, the widened loss was put down to one-off costs associated with the reverse acquisition of Kanabo Research Ltd. A one-off £1.2 million expense linked to the reverse acquisition was reported.
Revenue for the period came in at £15,000 from £14,000 the previous year, while general and administrative expenses came in slightly higher.
“The company's pre-revenue status is reflected in the operating loss of £1.2m for the six-month period under review as it continued to lay the foundations for a successful full year and beyond. The total loss for this period was £2.4m, largely due to the one-off costs associated with the reverse acquisition,” stated Kanabo.
“Our balance sheet is strong and the Company finished the period with cash reserves of £5.9m as of 30 June 2021,” they added.
Kanabo pointed to several highlights during the period, including its agreement with Medocann Pharma, which resulted in a rally for its stpock price earlier this month.
Kanabo shares are currently up 0.31% at 16.3p after initially dropping to a low of 15.1p following the news.
One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage . 75 % of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider . You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money .