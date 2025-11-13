Merck Shares (XETR: MRK) Break €120 Resistance on Strong Earnings Report

Merck KGaA shares (ETR:MRK) are making a big move today, up more than 6% and breaking through the €120 resistance level, following the release of a robust third-quarter earnings report that exceeded market expectations. The German pharmaceutical and specialty materials company's performance has instilled confidence in markets, driving increased buying activity.

The stock jumped 6% in early trading, reflecting positive sentiment surrounding the company's financial health and strategic initiatives. This breakout signifies a potential shift in market perception, suggesting renewed investor confidence in Merck's growth prospects.

Merck KGaA reported adjusted EBITDA of €1.67 billion for the third quarter, a 3.1% increase compared to the previous year, comfortably surpassing analyst estimates of €1.56 billion. Revenue also edged higher, rising 1% to €5.32 billion, fueled by recent acquisitions and strong demand for the company's biotech production equipment. The acquisition of rare cancer treatments through SpringWorks Therapeutics proved to be a key driver of revenue growth. However, the company acknowledged that currency fluctuations posed a headwind during the quarter, partially offsetting gains.

Despite currency-related challenges, Merck KGaA reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, projecting a range of €6.0 billion to €6.2 billion. This outlook aligns with previous forecasts and signals management's confidence in the company's ability to maintain profitability.

In addition to strong financial results, Merck KGaA has recently finalized a strategic agreement with the U.S. government, aimed at reducing costs for select fertility treatments in exchange for protection from future tariffs. This agreement is expected to bolster Merck's presence in the U.S. market and enhance access to its innovative fertility treatments.

Looking ahead, Merck KGaA anticipates a gradual improvement in its life science and electronics divisions, while the healthcare business may experience temporary moderation. The company's strategic focus remains centered on disciplined execution to create sustainable value for its stakeholders.

Price Targets

Bull Case: Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of €1.67 billion surpassed analyst estimates.

Revenue grew by 1% to €5.32 billion, driven by acquisitions and strong demand.

The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, signaling confidence.

A new strategic agreement with the U.S. government is expected to bolster its presence in the American market.

The stock broke a key resistance level at €120, indicating strong positive momentum. Bear Case: Currency fluctuations negatively impacted financial results, partially offsetting gains.

The company anticipates potential temporary moderation in its healthcare business.

Despite the recent surge, the stock has a negative year-to-date performance of -12.65%.

The combination of solid financial performance and strategic initiatives has positively influenced market sentiment, leading to the stock's breakout above the €120 resistance level. This positive price action signals a potential shift in market perception, suggesting renewed investor confidence in Merck's growth prospects, even though the company has experienced a 12.65% decline year to date. Now for the important test, to see whether the break can hold after a difficult year.