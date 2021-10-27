Microsaic Systems Share Price Gains on Roll-Out of Mass Spectrometry Technology 

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Shares of Microsaic Systems (LON: MSYS) have rallied Wednesday after the company told investors it has rolled out its compact Mass Spectrometry (MS) technology.

The technology is integrated with autosampler and separation technology, wrapped in closed-loop (automated) control software, for use in the scale-up and operation of drug manufacturing.

The monitoring solutions are targeted at contract research and manufacturing organisations, integration partners, and biopharmaceutical companies that manufacture vaccines, therapeutics for major diseases.

Microsaic said the solutions can reduce manufacturing scale-up time and costs, improve quality and reduce the cost of drug manufacture while increasing the throughput from discovery and development and the number of approved drugs able to reach the market in the shortest time possible.

“This extension to our range of MS equipment and solutions to cover biologic molecules, alongside other gains in detection sensitivity, immediately widens the opportunities for revenues from multiple sectors in biopharmaceuticals, healthcare and environmental industries. We expect workflow service and installations to begin in H1 2022,” said Glenn Tracey, CEO of Microsaic.

Microsaic shares are currently up 2.86% at 0.18p after initially hitting a high of 0.2p at the start of the session. Microsaic Systems shares rallied in September after announcing the signing of an agreement with Jiangsu Henzhihe Technologies (HZH).

