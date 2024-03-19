Nvidia Announce New Chip, Share Price Holds Firm As Others Retreat (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Following the announcement of a new chip, Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a very minor ascent, up 0.1% in pre-market trading, following on from yesterdays' add of 0.7%. Whilst the market may not have immediately reacted in force, shares of AMD, one of Nvidia’s closest competitors, are down almost 2% since the close.

Nvidia Corporation, the preeminent powerhouse in the data centre AI chip market, has made a splash at the GTC 2024 by unveiling its flagship AI chip, aptly named the Blackwell B200. Demonstrating an impressive performance leap, this new microchip is touted to be up to 30 times faster than its forerunner in the ever-competitive semiconductor industry.

With an astonishing count of 208 billion transistors, the Blackwell B200 more than doubles that of its previous chip, which contained 80 billion transistors. This kind of exponential growth in computing capabilities is a testament to the rapid advancements in semiconductor technology and Nvidia’s unfaltering commitment to pushing the computational envelope.

Nvidia maintains a formidable lead in the AI equipment market, wielding an approximate 80% share. The company's strategic announcements at GTC 2024, including the B200, are seen as crucial moves to sustain its market supremacy amidst intense competition.

Moreover, Nvidia’s shares have been on a meteoric rise, surging by 83% in 2024 so far . This rally has propelled Nvidia to become the third-most valuable company in the U.S. stock market.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's Chief Executive, had more up his sleeve than just hardware advancements. He announced new software tools designed to assist developers in monetizing their AI models more effectively, specifically targeting companies that use Nvidia's platforms.

Reflecting a strategic pivot from selling singular chips to offering holistic systems, Nvidia's latest offering includes a behemoth system housing 72 AI chips alongside 36 central processors. This shift underscores Nvidia's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving demands of the computational and AI markets.

The company's innovation has made waves among top industry players, with major customers such as Amazon.com, Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and more, likely to integrate the Blackwell B200 chip into their operations.

Despite their current dominance, Nvidia faces stiff competition from rivals like AMD, Intel, and even Big Tech companies, which are increasingly entering the chip production realm but they will have some catching up to do. These entities pose potential threats to Nvidia's market share, but chips from NVDA are still very firmly leading the way.