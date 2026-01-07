Siemens Shares (SIE) Moving Higher as Nvidia Partnership Grows

Siemens AG shares (ETR:SIE) are 1.98% higher in early trading today, buoyed by the announcement of an expanded strategic partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The collaboration focuses on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into industrial processes, potentially transforming manufacturing and other sectors.

The market reacted positively to the news, with Siemens' share price reflecting optimism about the potential for AI-driven innovations to enhance the company's industrial offerings and operational efficiencies. This partnership aims to develop industrial and physical AI solutions applicable across industries, accelerating both companies' operations. NVIDIA will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and blueprints. Siemens is committing hundreds of industrial AI experts along with hardware and software resources.

This expansion builds upon an existing relationship, with the stated goal of creating an “Industrial AI operating system” spanning the entire industrial value chain – from design and engineering to manufacturing and operations. A key component of this is the establishment of fully AI-driven adaptive manufacturing sites, beginning with Siemens' Electronics Factory in Erlangen, Germany, slated for 2026. The collaboration signifies a deepening commitment to AI integration within Siemens' core industrial activities.

Analyst sentiment surrounding Siemens has been varied. Nomura upgraded Siemens' stock rating from “Reduce” to “Neutral” in November 2025, citing the company's strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Revenue reached INR51.7 billion, a 16% year-over-year increase, propelled by strong performance in Mobility and Smart Infrastructure segments. However, Bernstein downgraded Siemens to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” in February 2025, citing a record premium compared to peers and concerns about limited upside potential due to the elevated valuation.

The NVIDIA partnership may be viewed as a catalyst for future growth, potentially offsetting concerns about valuation. The integration of AI into Siemens' offerings could lead to greater efficiency, innovation, and ultimately, increased profitability. The company is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven solutions in the industrial sector.