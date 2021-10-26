Tremor International Shares Rise on Exclusive Global Smart TV Data Partnership with VIDAA

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

The share price of Tremor International (LON: TRMR) has made gains Tuesday after it announced a global and exclusive strategic partnership with VIDAA.

VIDAA is a smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense.

The partnership will allow Tremor's technology platform to obtain exclusive access to VIDAA's automatic content recognition (ACR) data, both in the US and internationally.

The agreement provides Tremor access to VIDAA's distribution, spanning about 20 million smart TVs worldwide. That number is expected to grow to more than 40 million in the coming years.

In addition, Tremor will bring VIDAA's ACR data into its TV Intelligence solution starting May next year.

“Following the integration into its TV Intelligence solution, Tremor International will have exclusive rights to the VIDAA ACR data in all global markets, and Tremor will activate in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Australia, and Japan,” Tremor stated.

Tremor's advertiser and media company clients will be able to access the data via Tremor's wholly-owned subsidiaries: Tremor Video and Unruly.

Ofer Druker, CEO at Tremor International, commented: “This is an important milestone in Tremor International's trajectory as a leader in CTV and video, and underscores an important pillar in our strategy.

“The partnership with VIDAA bolsters the availability of highly desirable data sets that will live exclusively within the Tremor International end-to-end platform, opening new advertising horizons for customers across the globe and accelerating Tremor's growth around CTV.”

Tremor's AIM-quoted share price has rallied 3.26% to 696p on the news, adding to its over 70% year-to-date gains.

