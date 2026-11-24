Boston Scientific shares rose 5.3% in the US session so far today, reaching the top of the day's range, yet the medical device maker's stock remains far below its 52-week high.

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), the medical device maker, rose 5.3% to $44.58 by 4.14pm in London today. The shares have traded between $41.70 and $44.58 in the US session so far, and the latest quote is the top of that range.

The gain leaves the stock 56.1% below its 52-week high, though 7.2% above its 52-week low. The shares are down 53.2% so far this year, so today’s rise comes after a much larger fall.

Boston Scientific’s share price over the past month, drawn to the previous close plus today’s session so far

How unusual this is

Today’s move is the sixth-largest daily change in the past 126 sessions, or six months. The shares have not made a comparable move since the 4th of November, 13 sessions ago.

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Today’s move against six months of daily changes, so far