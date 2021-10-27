China XD Plastics (CXDC) Stock Price Rallied 198% Premarket Driven by Retail Traders

Simon has over six years of professional trading experience across FX, commodities and equities. He has a strong passion for financial markets and is particularly focused on price action trading

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock price rallied 198% higher during premarket trading despite not releasing news today.

The plastics company has a wide product range that includes engineering plastics, biodegradable plastics, special engineered plastics and general plastics.

The company’s last major announcement came from Nasdaq, which warned the company that it risks delisting after failing to file its Form 10-K annual report for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020.

China XD plastics request to have its American Depositary Receipts to keep trading on the Nasdaq Global Markets exchange had been denied in early September, causing its share price to fall further.

However, the company’s ADR’s are still trading on the Nasdaq leading to today’s rally.

The rally can be directly attributed to retail traders looking to capitalise on potentially significant short positions by institutions that may have been expecting CXDC stock to be delisted due to the facts outlined above.

Retail traders on social media platforms such as Reddit have pushed CXDC stock to unprecedented highs, which increases the risk of a massive crash for those who buy the stock near its latest highs.

As a short-term trader, you should always be aware of the risk posed by such bullish activity and take measures to ensure you are on the right side of such moves to avoid depleting your trading account.

Significant declines typically follow such parabolic moves.

*This is not investment advice. Always do your due diligence before making investment decisions.

CXDC stock price.

CXDC stock price rallied 198.3% to trade at $1.76, rising from Tuesday’s closing price of $0.59.

Should you invest in China XD Plastics stock?

Tech stocks offer some of the best growth potential, but time and time again, traders and investors ask us “what are the best tech stocks to buy?” You've probably seen shares of companies such as Amazon and Netflix achieve monumental rises in the past few years, but there are still several tech stocks with room for significant gains. Here is our analysts view on the best tech stocks to buy right now