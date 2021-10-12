Columbia Banking System Stock Price slips 13% in reaction to the merger with Umpqu Holdings

Nigel has been in the regulated financial services industry for nearly a decade, has previously owned a financial brokerage and has written many times for sites relating to personal finance and trading.

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) stock slipped over 13% in Tuesday mid-market trading. It seems backing of the banking entity has dropped off following today’s merger with Umpqua Holdings Corp – which has also witnessed a 2% slip in stock price.

The all-stock merger followed an initiative to bring together two of the West Coast’s largest regional banks. The numbers spoke for themselves, creating a single entity with a combined market cap of roughly $7.7 billion, with more than $50 billion worth of assets under joint control.

The terms of the deal also involved Umpqua shareholders receiving 0.59 Columbia Banking shares for each UMPQ share owned – creating a 12% premium at the time of Monday’s close. By the finalization of the deal, Umpqua shareholders will officially own 62% of the new combined company. It isn’t much of a surprise that UMPQ stock enjoyed a rally off the bat, yet it wasn’t the same story for COLB investors – who haven’t reacted kindly to the merger.

The COLB stock price is continuing to slip further downwards as the market has time to react to the recent news – now trading around the $34.16 mark – extending a bearish edge of 13.7%. With COLB investors dumping stock and UMPQ stock starting to turn, the next few days should shine some more light on market sentiment following the merger.

Should You Invest in COLB Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now