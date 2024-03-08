Currys Share Price Fell 2.13% on Kostovolos’ Takeover Approval

Currys PLC (LON: CURY) ‘s share price fell 2.13% after the Public Power Corporation S.A. officially approved the acquisition of Dixons South East Europe A.E.V.E., the parent company for Currys' operations in Greece and Cyprus, operating under the Kotsovolos brand.

The development comes after the Hellenic Competition Commission granted its unconditional approval for the transaction, marking a significant milestone in these regions' retail and technology sectors.

The deal, valued at an enterprise value of €200 million (£175 million), inclusive of lease liabilities amounting to €97 million (£85 million), reflects a transaction multiple of 6 times the adjusted EBITDA, which stood at €49 million (£43 million), and 14 times the adjusted EBIT of €21 million (£18 million) over the 52 weeks ending on 29 April 2023.

The financial implications of this disposal are noteworthy. Anticipated to reach completion in the early part of April, after accounting for various factors such as transactional and separation costs, intercompany balances, and the existing cash within the business, the net cash proceeds from this sale are expected to approximate £156 million (€179 million).

The Board of Currys plc has outlined a strategic plan for utilising these proceeds. The primary focus will be on reducing net debt, aligning with the company's financial strategy to strengthen its balance sheet.

Furthermore, Currys anticipates concluding the year with a substantial net cash position, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining financial health and supporting its ongoing operations.

This transaction signifies a pivotal shift in the ownership and operational control of Currys' Greece and Cyprus retail segments. It underscores the company's strategic approach towards optimising its portfolio and financial structure.

The move will enable Currys plc to concentrate further on its core business strategies while leveraging the financial flexibility gained through this disposal to enhance its market position and ensure long-term growth and profitability.

The Currys share price fell 2.13% to trade at 63.81p from Thursday’s closing price of 65.20p.

