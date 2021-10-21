DeepVerge Shares Rise On £2.2m Worth of New Orders

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Shares of DeepVerge (LON: DVRG) are gaining Thursday on news its subsidiary, Modern Water, has won £2.2 million worth of new orders.

The orders are for recently enhanced monitoring equipment with upgraded software which is being shipped to the UK, India, and China.

DeepVerge said the shipments include upgraded Microtox toxicity monitoring, new models of the Microtox PD range for SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogen monitoring equipment, and Microsaic mass spectrometer equipment to monitor forever chemicals and contaminants of emerging concern.

Gerry Brandon, CEO of DeepVerge, commented: “Just 11 months following the Modern Water acquisition, DeepVerge is shipping 2nd generation real-time pandemic response equipment with SARS-CoV-2 detection fully integrated to meet initial customer demand after the successful demonstration of Phase III field trials announced in our RNS of 24 June 2021.”

DeepVerge shares are currently trading over 7.4% above Wednesday's close at 24.2p. However, they are down 22% for the year to date.

Should you invest in DeepVerge shares?

