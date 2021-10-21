Sensyne Health Share Price Trades Sideways Despite EU Regulatory Approval

Simon has over six years of professional trading experience across FX, commodities and equities. He has a strong passion for financial markets and is particularly focused on price action trading

Sensyne Health PLC (LON: SENS) share price traded sideways despite reporting that European regulators had approved a COVID-19 testing system that utilises its MagnifEye technology.

Sensyne Health’s AI-driven MagnifEye image analysis technology is being used within Excalibur’s ‘Test-To-Go' system, a CE-marked app.

Excalibur’s system also includes its CE-marked lateral flow test, which collaborates with MagnifEye to produce accurate COVID-19 test data via an entirely automated system.

Excalibur’s COVID-19 testing system is targeted towards commercial settings and government areas, with Sensyne Health promising to work with Excalibur in popularising the system among its target clientele within Europe.

Investors barely reacted to the news, evidenced by the lack of movement in Sensyne Health’s share price. The healthcare technology company’s shares are down 27.95%, and today’s news could not boost them.

A deep learning algorithm powers Sensyne Health’s MagnifEye technology. It is already approved for use in the UK by the Department of Health & Social Care within its COVID-19 testing programme.

The MagnifEye technology has already successfully interpreted and recorded over 1 million lateral flow antigen tests.

Sensyne chief executive Lord Drayson said: “This is a major scientific achievement and, we believe, a world-first in developing a regulated software application using state of the art AI to enhance the accuracy of lateral flow testing and reporting.”

Adding:

“This news underlines the significant potential of our MagnifEye technology, which is helping to automate and improve the accuracy of reading images in many diagnostic testing and medical imaging applications.”

Professor Sir Chris Evans, Excalibur’s Chairman and CEO, said: “This is a great result for British technology and partnership between two UK-based companies. I am delighted we secured this regulatory certification on behalf of Excalibur and Sensyne.”

