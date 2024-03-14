FTSE Starts The Day Slowly As UK Economy Shows Signs Of Life

London's financial markets experienced a day of mixed movements yesterday, following a robust performance earlier in the week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index managed to climb slightly, ending the day up by 0.31% and closing at 7,772.17 points. However, the more domestically focused FTSE 250 couldn't maintain the same momentum and fell slightly by 0.01%, settling at 19,563.92 points.

Investors were caught in a confluence of economic indicators. The markets processed data indicating a return to growth for the UK's economy that brought some cheer, while also digesting disappointing figures from the eurozone's industrial sector.

OPEN DEMO ACCOUNT YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY .

The UK economy signalled resilience with a return to growth in January, as the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2%, rebounding from a 0.1% decline witnessed in December, as reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This news provided a boost to market sentiment, signifying that economic activity was once again picking up despite broader global uncertainties.

In the currency markets, the sterling saw a modest increase of 0.04% against the US dollar, trading at $1.2798, but the UK currency recorded a dip of 0.17% versus the euro, where it fetched €1.1688.

Contrastingly, the Eurozone's industrial output did not present such a rosy picture. It declined significantly by 3.2% in January, surpassing the bleak expectations analyst had, which foresaw a 1.8% decrease. This drop highlighted a more pronounced year-on-year decrease of 6.7% in the euro area and 5.7% in the wider European Union.

Across the Atlantic, the US provided a brighter outlook in certain sectors, with mortgage applications escalating by 7.1% in the week ending on March 8. This displayed a slight slowdown compared to the previous week but still marked considerable growth in both purchase and refinancing applications.

In the stock market, mining companies such as Antofagasta, Glencore, and Anglo American captured gains, riding the wave of market optimism. However, this positivity was not universal as organizations like Direct Line Insurance Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Ferrexpo felt the pressure, witnessing downturns.

Infrastructure heavyweight Balfour Beatty saw a significant leap of 9.48%, following the company's announcement of a dividend increase alongside plans for a share buyback amounting to £100 million. Similarly,

Conversely, Direct Line Insurance Group slid by 4.34% after pushing back against a takeover bid from Ageas. Elsewhere, IP Group's reported reduction in net asset value led to a 6.59% decline in its share price.

Furthermore reinforcing the day's varied economic narrative, ONS statistician Liz McKeown highlighted the internal contributors to the UK's economic uplift, stating, “The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling. Construction also performed well with housebuilders having a good month.” This underpins a sense that despite myriad challenges, there are sectors within the UK's economy that continue to demonstrate robust activity.

As the first 15 minutes of trading for the day is complete, the question remains on what today holds in store. Will there be a tech rally following news out of the US last night?

US House Moves to Clamp Down on TikTok – Implications For Tech/Socials?

In a striking development with significant implications for the tech industry, shares of various social media and video-centric companies experienced an uptick in late-morning trading on Wall Street, following the passage of a bill by members of the U.S. House that aims to prohibit the operations of TikTok in the United States.

The legislative move, which targets the widely popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has raised concerns over national security and data privacy. The House's decision reflects growing scrutiny of Chinese technology firms and their access to American markets at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Investors' response was prompt, as they seemingly anticipated that TikTok's potential exit from the U.S. market might benefit domestic tech firms. This rally underscores the competitive landscape of social media, where a reshuffling of market share can lead to significant shifts in stock valuations.

Analysts believe that the move to restrict TikTok could create opportunities for other social media outlets to capture a portion of TikTok's user base, thus driving their growth and, potentially, their profitability. The news has evidently sparked optimism among investors who are betting on American tech firms to fill any void left by TikTok should the ban take effect.

It is not yet clear how the legislative process will unfold or whether the Senate will align with the House's stance. Moreover, implications for international trade and diplomacy are also being closely watched, as trade relations between the U.S. and China continue to face challenges.

While the iShares Semiconductor ETF presents an enticing opportunity underscored by the sector's robust performance and promising individual stock gains, investors must weigh it against the backdrop of sector-specific risks. The comprehensive growth stories, alongside the rising demand for technology, position SOXX as an ETF to watch, though a cautious approach remains prudent given the dynamic nature of the stock market and the semiconductor industry at large.