One To Watch – General Electric Share Price Target Upgrade, and Options Volume Spike

Financial markets are buzzing with the latest developments around General Electric (NYSE: GE) as it garners a stronger recommendation from analysts, moving to moderate buy. Such a rating underscores a consensus viewpoint from industry experts that anticipate a positive trajectory for the company's shares in the medium term.
The fine print behind this morale-boosting rating reveals one research analyst upholding a conservative “hold” position, while a more bullish contingent of ten analysts advocate a “buy” recommendation for the industrial giant. These figures coalesce into a quite optimistic one-year target price, averaging at $138.71, suggesting room for growth from the current trading levels.
Notably, the Royal Bank of Canada recently raised their target price for GE to $170.00. Furthermore, TheStreet upgraded GE's rating from “c+” to “b+,” signalling improved financial health and prospects. To add to the positive sentiment, Wells Fargo has also adjusted their price objective for GE to $148.00.
The trading community has recently noted significant transactional activity by General Electric's insiders, with SVP Michael J. Holston notably liquidating a portion of his holdings (sold 22,055 shares of GE stock in February at an average price of $144.87) in the company on various dates. While the decisions of insiders to buy or sell stock are often influenced by personal financial needs and company-specific performance, these transactions invariably pique the interest of the investment community.
GE Options Trading Spike Something To Watch
Investor activity around General Electric (NYSE:GE) showed a remarkable spike on the options front Friday, as the market witnessed a staggering 378% increase in the usual number of call options on the company's stock. Traders acquired 101,930 call options, indicating a bullish outlook for the industrial giant's shares.
This surge in call options comes at a time when General Electric is drawing considerable attention from financial analysts as noted above.
A look at the stock's rollercoaster ride over the past year presents a 12-month spectrum with a valley of $86.45 and a peak of $175.81, demonstrating the stock's volatile yet rewarding nature for opportunistic investors. Meanwhile, from a financial performance standpoint, General Electric has outperformed analyst expectations by reporting Jan 23rd a substantial $1.03 earnings per share for the previous quarter contributing to the bullish sentiment. The revenue for the quarter was equally robust, standing at $19.42 billion.
Apart from its operational prowess, General Electric has consistently returned value to shareholders, as evinced by the recent declaration of a quarterly dividend payout of $0.08 per share. Such a move serves both as a bellwether of financial health and a tangible reward for dividend investor loyalty.
The aggregation of all shares outstanding, as implied by General Electric's market capitalization, reveals a behemoth valuation of $182.80 billion, a financial footprint that reflects both the scale of its operations and the market's valuation of its future prospects.
Ending the week with Fridays' close up 0.88%, the GE share price has been on a tear recently, with more than 20% gained in the last month alone, to add to the larger support having pushed the stock 80% in the last year.
There isn't a huge amount of upside between the current price and analyst forecasts, but if GE continues at this rate there may be more adjustments on the horizon. When volume spikes in a stock it is always likely to gain additional interest, and GE will be on our watchlist for the time being to see how these patterns continue to develop.
Searching for the Perfect Broker?
Discover our top-recommended brokers for trading stocks, forex, cryptos, and beyond. Dive in and test their capabilities with complimentary demo accounts today!
- eToro Top stock trading platform with 0% commission – Read our Review
- Tickmill Regulated by the FCA – Read our Review
- Admirals (Admiral Markets) More than 4500 stocks & ETFs available – Read our Review
YOUR CAPITAL IS AT RISK. 76% OF RETAIL CFD ACCOUNTS LOSE MONEY