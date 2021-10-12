OneSmart Education Stock Had Crashed Over 40% Premarket Before Trading Was Halted

Simon has over six years of professional trading experience across FX, commodities and equities. He has a strong passion for financial markets and is particularly focused on price action trading

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – ADR (NYSE: ONE) stock crashed over 40% premarket before its shares were suspended from trading just before the open due to the high volatility.

The education company’s move to suspend all its educational programs and learning centres in China due to current policies and regulations has fueled today’s decline.

Investors reacted negatively to the news, given that the company generates most of its revenues from its Chinese operations.

Today’s move comes as many international companies operating in China reassess their strategies given the recent move by the Chinese government to rein in various industries ranging from cryptos to large tech companies.

Many analysts are faulting the Chinese government’s new rules and regulations, reaching most sectors of the country’s economy as the unnecessary meddling of the state in private businesses that should operate independently of the government.

The Chinese government has cracked down on multiple industries, drawing the international community’s criticism led by developed nations that advocate for free-market economic policies that allow private enterprises to thrive.

Investors will be watching closely to see if other educational companies operating in China will implement similar moves as they find it difficult to keep operating due to the recent regulatory changes.

OneSmart shares were still suspended at the time of publishing in a move that could last longer until the selling pressure on its stock price diminishes.

*This is not investment advice.

OneSmart Education stock price.

OneSmart Education shares were down over 40% during premarket trading, before trading in the shares was halted ahead of the open.

