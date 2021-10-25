OptiBiotix Health Share Price Gains on Health Canada’s SlimBiome Approval 

Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Life sciences firm OptiBiotix Health (LON: OPTI) has had a rally in its shares following the news that SlimBiome has received approval for use by Health Canada.

SlimBiome is a weight management ingredient, which studies confirm reduces hunger, cravings for sweet and savoury foods, and fat intake. It has won 3 industry awards — the European Weight Management Ingredient of the Year from NutraIngredients in 2018, the Asia Weight Management Ingredient of the Year from NutraIngredients in 2019, and the best weight management product in the USA, a Nutrition Industry Executive Award.

The product has been approved for use as a licensed product for weight management.

According to OptiBiotix, Health Canada has validated the scientific and clinical data on SlimBiome and concluded that it has several benefits, including lowering cholesterol, maintaining normal blood glucose levels, and preventing chromium deficiency.

“This is a significant achievement and brings further international recognition to SlimBiome as a scientifically backed and proven weight management ingredient. It underlines the value of the investment we made in a number of human clinical studies showing SlimBiome's effectiveness and the creation of a large IP portfolio,” commented René Kamminga, CEO of OptiBiotix Health.

The news has seen the company's stock rise over 6% to 49.8p.

Should you invest in OptiBiotix Health shares?

