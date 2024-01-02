Royal Mail (IDS) Shares Rallied 13.7% in a Month. What’s Next?

The Royal Mail share price, also known as International Distributions Services PLC (LON: IDS), has risen 13.68% in the past month, driven by positive investor sentiment towards the parcels and letters delivery firm during the busy Christmas festive season.

IDS shares have rallied higher despite the company's many challenges as it continues to fail to meet its parcel and letter delivery targets. The company recently failed to hit its first-class delivery target in every UK area in the year ended in September 2023.

Royal Mail failed to meet its next-day delivery target for first-class mail despite hiking stamp prices. The company failed to meet the 93% delivery target for first-class mail in all 120 postal areas in the United Kingdom. Ofcom has already fined the firm £5.6 million for failing to meet its first and second-class targets for the financial year.

The parcel company is now at risk of further enforcement action from Ofcom if it fails to meet its delivery targets. However, there is hope for the company and its shareholders in the new CEO, Martin Seidenberg, who has been tasked with turning around the loss-making entity.

Royal Mail recently announced that it would start using parcel lockers to compete with industry leaders such as Amazon, which has successfully used parcel lockers, allowing them to lower costs by dedicating a single delivery point and giving customers increased flexibility regarding where they pick up their parcels.

The company has lost significant market share to its competitors, including DPD, Amazon and Hermes, which have also taken market share from Royal Mail. The firm’s share of the postal market has fallen from 34% in 2020 to 25% in 2022 and could be headed lower.

Investors and analysts are betting that the new CEO will turn around Royal Mail, as evidenced by the recent rally in the company's share price. Analysts at Bank of America recently upgraded the company to ‘buy’ from ‘ neutral’, citing the changes being made by the new CEO.

The analysts believe that Royal Mail can win back some of the volume it had lost and reclaim some of its market share soon.

The Royal Mail (IDS) share price.

