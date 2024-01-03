Wizz Air Share Price Fell 2.28% on December Passenger Numbers

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON: WIZZ) share price fell a maximum of 2.28% after releasing its December 2023 statistics for passenger count and CO2 emissions. The data revealed a significant passenger increase of 18.8% from December 2022, totalling 4,964,857 individuals, with a load factor of 82.1%.

The growth registered is a testament to the airline's continuous efforts to expand and optimise its services. Adding to its accolades, on January 3, 2024, Wizz Air received recognition as one of the World's Top 10 Safest Low-Cost Airlines from AirlineRatings.com. The award reflects the airline's commitment to maintaining safety and operational standards.

Throughout December, Wizz Air has seen considerable growth and achievements across its operations. Notably, Wizz Air Abu-Dhabi had a stellar year in 2023, with flight numbers doubling to 15,000 and passenger count soaring past three million.

The Abu-Dhabi sector, with its fleet of 12 aircraft, now extends its services to 40 destinations across 27 countries, marking a significant milestone in its expansion.

Wizz Air introduced its fourth aircraft at the Kutaisi base in Georgia, launching a new route to Copenhagen. This strategic move further cements Wizz Air's status as the predominant airline operating out of Kutaisi.

Similarly, the airline's commitment to the Polish market was reinforced by adding a 12th aircraft to its Warsaw Chopin base and celebrating the remarkable milestone of serving 100 million passengers in Poland. These initiatives signify Wizz Air's continued investment and confidence in these regions.

Environmentally, Wizz Air stands out for its low carbon footprint, consistently reporting the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km among its competitors.

For the rolling 12 months leading up to December 31, 2023, the emission rate stood at 51.5 grams per passenger/km, with a slight increase in December to 55.9 grams per passenger/km, a mere 1.1% increase from the previous year.

The commitment to sustainability underscores Wizz Air's role as a leader in eco-friendly aviation, continually striving to reduce its environmental impact while expanding its global reach and service quality.

Wizz Air share price.

The Wizz Air share price fell 2.28% to trade at 2162.0p from Tuesday’s closing price of 2212.5p.

