FTSE 100 miners fell on Tuesday as weaker copper and precious metals prices hit the sector, led by Antofagasta and Anglo American, extending a month-long slide that leaves all six of these miners lower.

FTSE 100 miners fell sharply in London on Tuesday as weaker metals prices hit the sector, with Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) down 8.05% and Anglo American (LON: AAL) down 5.73%. Antofagasta is a Chilean copper-focused miner, while Anglo American is a diversified producer.

Reuters reported that the FTSE 100 ended slightly lower, with weaker metal prices hitting miners and bank shares also under pressure. The miners’ losses were far larger than the index’s.

Fresnillo (LON: FRES), the Mexican silver and gold producer, closed down 4.88%. Diversified miners Glencore (LON: GLEN) and Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) fell 4.79% and 3.75%. Endeavour Mining (LON: EDV), a West African gold producer, was the most resilient, down 2.83%.

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FTSE 100 miners, change on the day at Tuesday’s close

Antofagasta closed at 2,546p against 2,769p on yesterday’s close, after trading between 2,521p and 2,679p.

ANTO.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Mining companies were among the largest fallers by 8.20am as copper and precious metals prices declined. Spot gold was down 0.69% at $3,611.20 an ounce at that point, an intraday figure rather than a close.

The falls came on top of a weak month: all six miners are lower than on the 23rd of October.

Company Ticker Close (p) Change today (%) Change over one month (%) Antofagasta ANTO 2,546 -8.05 -16.47 Anglo American AAL 3,141 -5.73 -14.25 Fresnillo FRES 2,146 -4.88 -7.06 Glencore GLEN 441.25 -4.79 -17.91 Rio Tinto RIO 5,550 -3.75 -10.93 Endeavour Mining EDV 3,225 -2.83 -16.6

Glencore, Endeavour and Antofagasta are each down between 16% and 18% over the period, and even Fresnillo, the least affected, is 7.06% lower.

Miners carry heavy weight in FTSE 100 trackers and UK portfolios, so a further drop in metals prices keeps pressure on both the index and holders of these shares.