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Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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Antofagasta Shares Fall 8% as Weaker Metals Hit FTSE 100 Miners
FTSE 100 miners fell on Tuesday as weaker copper and precious metals prices hit the sector, led by Antofagasta and Anglo American, extending a month-long slide that leaves all six of these miners lower.
FTSE 100 miners fell sharply in London on Tuesday as weaker metals prices hit the sector, with Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) down 8.05% and Anglo American (LON: AAL) down 5.73%. Antofagasta is a Chilean copper-focused miner, while Anglo American is a diversified producer.
Reuters reported that the FTSE 100 ended slightly lower, with weaker metal prices hitting miners and bank shares also under pressure. The miners’ losses were far larger than the index’s.
Fresnillo (LON: FRES), the Mexican silver and gold producer, closed down 4.88%. Diversified miners Glencore (LON: GLEN) and Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) fell 4.79% and 3.75%. Endeavour Mining (LON: EDV), a West African gold producer, was the most resilient, down 2.83%.
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Antofagasta closed at 2,546p against 2,769p on yesterday’s close, after trading between 2,521p and 2,679p.
Mining companies were among the largest fallers by 8.20am as copper and precious metals prices declined. Spot gold was down 0.69% at $3,611.20 an ounce at that point, an intraday figure rather than a close.
The falls came on top of a weak month: all six miners are lower than on the 23rd of October.
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Company
Ticker
Close (p)
Change today (%)
Change over one month (%)
Antofagasta
ANTO
2,546
-8.05
-16.47
Anglo American
AAL
3,141
-5.73
-14.25
Fresnillo
FRES
2,146
-4.88
-7.06
Glencore
GLEN
441.25
-4.79
-17.91
Rio Tinto
RIO
5,550
-3.75
-10.93
Endeavour Mining
EDV
3,225
-2.83
-16.6
Glencore, Endeavour and Antofagasta are each down between 16% and 18% over the period, and even Fresnillo, the least affected, is 7.06% lower.
Miners carry heavy weight in FTSE 100 trackers and UK portfolios, so a further drop in metals prices keeps pressure on both the index and holders of these shares.
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